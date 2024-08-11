Secretary-General Deeply Alarmed by Fierce Fighting in North Darfur, Sudan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed at the evolving situation in El Fasher, North Darfur, where fierce fighting has been reported between the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces and elements of the Armed Struggle Movements.

These clashes have devastating consequences for the civilian population. The fighting will also further exacerbate humanitarian needs in and around El Fasher at a time when famine conditions have been confirmed in Zamzam camp south of El Fasher and is likely prevailing in other displacement sites in the city, as announced by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Famine Review Committee on 1 August.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect and allow safe passage for civilians and facilitate rapid, and unimpeded humanitarian access.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and lasting ceasefire. He urges the parties to return to political dialogue as the only path to a negotiated settlement.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting international mediation efforts and to working with all relevant stakeholders to help bring an end to the war.