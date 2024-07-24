Deeply Saddened by Over 200 Deaths in Ethiopia Due to Landslides, Secretary-General Says UN Agencies Dispatching Aid, Evaluating Humanitarian Situation with Partners

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of more than 200 lives in the south of Ethiopia following landslides triggered by heavy rains. He extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Ethiopia.

The United Nations and its partners are working closely with the Government, evaluating the humanitarian situation to determine the extent of the damage and assess the humanitarian needs of the affected population. UN agencies are dispatching food, nutrition, health and other critical supplies to help people affected by the landslides.