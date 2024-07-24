Finance, Justice for Hard-Hit Countries Key to Ending Hunger by 2030, Secretary-General Says in Video Message for 2024 State of Food Security and Nutrition Report Launch

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the launch of the 2024 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World: Financing to End Hunger, Food Insecurity and Malnutrition in All its Forms, in Rio de Janeiro today:

Today, as Group of 20 (G20) ministers gather in Rio de Janeiro, we launch the 2024 edition of The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World.

The report contains two important messages. The first is that hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition remain a global crisis. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 — the world’s target of zero hunger — is off track. This report projects that 582 million people will be chronically undernourished by 2030, more than half of them in Africa alone.

The report’s second message is that we can solve this crisis. And finance is the key. This echoes the clear outcome of the 2021 Food Systems Summit and last year’s stocktake meeting. Finance is just one piece of the puzzle in transforming food systems. But, it is an essential piece, critical to helping countries build and upgrade food systems at the pace and scale required.

Yet — as this report shows — only about one third of all low- and middle-income countries have adequate financing options for food and nutrition. All low- and middle-income countries are also vulnerable to economic shocks, conflicts and extreme weather events.

That’s why we need justice. Justice to help hard-hit countries invest in resilient, innovative and sustainable food systems that can reach all people with affordable food. Justice to ensure access to short and long-term concessional finance, investments, budget support and debt relief. And justice to reform the global financial architecture so developing countries are better represented and can access adequate financing to achieve their goals.

September’s Summit of the Future and next year’s Financing for Development Conference will be important moments to carry these priorities forward. And I welcome the Hunger and Poverty Alliance being launched by President Lula.

Hunger has no place in the 21st century. The world of zero hunger envisioned by SDG 2 is not only necessary — with action on finance, it is achievable. Together, let’s consign hunger to the history books. Let’s build the strong, resilient and sustainable food and nutrition systems all people need and deserve.