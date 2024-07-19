Saddened by Passing of Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary-General Highlights Viet Nam Emerged as One of World’s Fastest-Growing Economies during Former President’s Tenure

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was saddened to learn of the passing of Nguyen Phu Trong, former President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam.

Mr. Trong was a pivotal figure in Viet Nam’s recent history, having held the position of President from 2018 to 2021 and concurrently serving as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam since 2011. During his tenure, Viet Nam continued its remarkable development journey to emerge as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and an important partner for the United Nations.

The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to Mr. Trong’s family and to the Government and people of Viet Nam.