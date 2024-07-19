Aristides de Sousa Mendes Was ‘a Beacon of Courage, Compassion, Conviction in a World of Total Moral Collapse’, Says Secretary-General, at Museum Opening

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the inauguration of the Aristides De Sousa Mendes Museum, in Carregal do Sal, Portugal, today:

Dear friends, I am honoured to mark the opening of the long-awaited Aristides de Sousa Mendes Museum. And I commend everyone who has worked so hard to make this vision a reality.

Aristides de Sousa Mendes was a beacon of courage, compassion and conviction in a world of total moral collapse. He faced a stark choice: to follow his Governments’ orders or to save lives. He chose the latter.

With the Nazis fast-approaching Bordeaux, Aristides de Sousa Mendes knew he had no time to waste. He ignored his Government’s infamous “Circular 14” denying visas for refugees’ safe passage to Portugal — with Jews named specifically in the order. And from his post at the Portuguese Consulate, he took action.

Working day and night, he established a rapid system to stamp and sign passports and issue life-saving visas. To save time and issue more visas, his signature grew shorter and shorter — from Aristides de Sousa Mendes…to Sousa Mendes…to simply Mendes. In all, over the course of a few sleepless nights in June 1940, he issued thousands of visas.

His legacy is lives saved and lives lived — including a young girl who, years later, would become the mother of my own Spokesperson at the United Nations.

For his extraordinary act, Aristides de Sousa Mendes was personally reprimanded by the dictator, António de Oliveira Salazar, and expelled from the diplomatic corps without pension.

Aristides de Sousa Mendes died in poverty. But, in the decades since, the magnitude and bravery of his actions has gradually been recognized. And steps taken to right the wrongs against him.

This museum — in his ancestral home — is a critical part of those efforts: Teaching present and future generations about his immense bravery and the horrors of the Holocaust. Its inauguration comes at a vital time.

Today, our world is dangerous and divided. The number of people forced from their homes is at a record high. And hatred and intolerance — including antisemitism, anti-Muslim bigotry and attacks against Christians and other groups — are rife. We are at risk of forgetting our shared humanity.

In this context, the example of Aristides de Sousa Mendes shines bright. So, let us be inspired by his memory. Let us take courage from his bravery. Let us commit to defend human rights and dignity for all; and to stand up against discrimination, intolerance, and hate whenever and wherever they appear. The United Nations is with you every step of the way. Thank you.