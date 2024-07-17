Marking Anniversary of Malaysian Airlines Flight Downing over Eastern Ukraine, Secretary-General Renews Call to Ensure Those Responsible Are Held Accountable

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

On the tenth anniversary of the tragic downing of the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine, the Secretary-General recalls with sadness the 298 victims who lost their lives.

In full solidarity with the families of the victims and in honour of their memory, the Secretary-General renews his call on all States to extend their full cooperation pursuant to Security Council resolution 2166 (2014) that was adopted in 2014, to ensure that those responsible are held to account, following the important work of the independent Joint Investigation Team.