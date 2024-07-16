‘Together, Let’s Deliver for People, Planet’, Says Secretary-General in Video Message for Sustainable Development Goals Business Forum

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the 2024 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Global Business Forum, held virtually today:

Dear friends, I am pleased to convey my warmest greetings to the Sustainable Development Goals Global Business Forum.

I thank our UN colleagues — along with the International Organisation of Employers, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development — for organizing this event.

You have come together around a pivotal goal: to advance private sector efforts to help realize the 2030 Agenda.

We must accelerate action — on all fronts — by all actors.

To end poverty and hunger.

Slash carbon emissions and build climate resilience.

Expand opportunities for women and young people.

Reduce inequalities and close the digital divide.

Champion good governance, strengthen accountability, and so much more.

The private sector is fundamental to forging the transformative change we need.

I call on all companies to fully align business models with the Sustainable Development Goals and the 1.5°C target.

Invest massively in SDG solutions in developing countries. Harness innovation to transform food systems. And lead the charge for a renewables transition that leaves no one behind.

As we look ahead to the September Summit of the Future, I urge you to bring bold ideas and ambitious commitments forward to help realize the Sustainable Development Goals and build a networked, inclusive multilateralism fit for the twenty-first century.

Together, let’s deliver for people and planet.

Thank you.