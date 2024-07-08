Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Missile Attacks by Russian Federation Hitting Residential, Civilian Infrastructure across Ukraine

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s missile attacks by the Russian Federation hitting residential and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, including in the cities of Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and Pokrovsk. The strike reportedly killed dozens of civilians, including children and injured over 150 more.

The incidents in which missiles hit the Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialized Hospital in Kyiv, the largest paediatrics facility in Ukraine, and at another medical facility in the capital’s Dniprovsky district, are particularly shocking.

Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects is prohibited by international humanitarian law, and any such attacks are unacceptable and must end immediately.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of all the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.