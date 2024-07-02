Stressing Planet’s Future Depends on Young People, Secretary-General Urges Transforming Their Education to Shape More Peaceful Tomorrow, in World Youth Skills Day Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2024, “Youth Skills for Peace and Sustainable Development”, observed on 15 July:

The future of humanity and our planet depends on young people. But, it also depends on ensuring they have the skills to tackle today’s challenges and shape a more peaceful tomorrow.

We know there is a clear link between countries that enjoy high levels of peace, spending on education and school completion rates. Yet, today, almost a quarter of the world’s youth are not in education, employment, or training — with that figure more than twice as high for young women. Meanwhile, the financing gap for education in low- and middle-income countries stands at a massive $100 billion a year.

This year’s World Skills Day shines a spotlight on skills for peace and sustainable development.

Around the world, young people are already working to build safer and stronger communities. They can make an even bigger difference for our shared future with training for the burgeoning green and digital economies, education to help break the cycle of hate speech and misinformation, tools to enhance mediation and dialogue, and so much more.

Today, and every day, let’s work to transform education. And let’s ensure that youth have what they need to build skills for shaping a more peaceful, sustainable future for all.