Progress Made at Fourth Review Conference Will Strengthen Efforts to Combat Illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons, Says Secretary-General

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates Member States on the successful conclusion of the fourth Review Conference and the adoption by consensus of a strong outcome document containing recommendations on combating illicit small arms and light weapons.

He expresses appreciation to all participants and especially the President of the Conference, Ambassador Maritza Chan Valverde (Costa Rica), for their tireless efforts over several months of preparations that have led to this consensus outcome.

He welcomes the establishment of an open-ended technical expert group to address developments in small arms and light weapons manufacturing, technology and design. He further recognizes the commitments States have taken to strengthen international cooperation and assistance and to implement gender-responsive policies.

The proliferation, diversion and misuse of small arms and light weapons continue to undermine peace, security and sustainable development around the world — fuelling conflict and armed violence and causing devastating human costs.

The Secretary-General strongly believes that the progress made under the fourth Review Conference will help strengthen our collective and national efforts to combat illicit small arms and light weapons until the next review conference in 2030. He also hopes the commitments and actions decided by States at this Conference inform their discussions at the upcoming Summit of the Future to find forward-looking and action-oriented solutions for a more peaceful future.