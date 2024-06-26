Urging Responsible, Peaceful Use of Science, Technology, Secretary-General Welcomes Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters’ Newly Launched Review

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters, in New York today:

Distinguished members of the Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters, Since 1978, your Board has been a source of guidance on a vital issue.

I welcome your newly launched two-year strategic examination of the international peace and security risks emanating from advances in science and technology. These advances hold immense potential for humanity. But, they are also changing the face of global weaponry and the nature of conflict itself.

When used for military purposes, the potential risks abound. The looming nightmare of lethal autonomous weapons, the emerging risks of the weaponization of outer space, the 3D printing of guns and the integration of artificial intelligence into nuclear weapons systems… Malicious cyber activity targeting civilian infrastructure, and artificial intelligence systems expanding without guardrails.

The New Agenda for Peace calls for preventing the weaponization of new domains and technologies, and ensuring the peaceful and responsible use of technological advances. September’s Summit of the Future will be an opportunity for the world to identify solutions for the use and governance of technology and breakthroughs like artificial intelligence. The work of your Board will be vital to this process.

Let’s work together to place science and technology where it belongs: at the heart of a sustainable and peaceful future for all.