Agreement Settling Name Dispute between Greece, North Macedonia ‘Testament to Power of Diplomacy, Dialogue, Compromise’, Secretary-General Tells Conference

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the conference on the six-year anniversary of the signing of the Prespa Agreement on the name issue, in Athens today:

Excellencies, dear friends, six years ago, the people of Greece and North Macedonia — led by then-Prime Ministers Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev — came together to help remove a long-standing obstacle to a future of peace and sustainable development.

The Prespa Agreement is a testament to the power of diplomacy, dialogue and compromise.

I wish to acknowledge the dedicated facilitation of my Personal Envoy at the time, Matthew Nimetz.

The Agreement not only settled the name dispute but opened the potential for new opportunities for growth, cultural exchange and regional partnerships.

As we mark this milestone, we must find ways to recommit to the principles that drove this vital achievement.

By fostering an environment of trust and mutual understanding.

By promoting cross-border cooperation for sustainable investments, social inclusion and environmental protection.

And by standing united in the pursuit of a brighter future — for the region and the world.

Thank you.