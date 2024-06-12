Let Us Plant ‘Seeds for Non-Violence, Justice, Hope’, Secretary-General Stresses, in 100-Day Countdown to International Peace Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the 100-day countdown, beginning on 13 June, to the International Day of Peace, observed on 21 September:

Every year on 21 September, the United Nations invites the world to mark the International Day of Peace. This year’s focus is on “Cultivating a culture of peace”.

In a world mired by conflict, inequalities and discrimination, we must strive ever harder to promote dialogue, empathy and human rights for all.

As we begin the 100-day countdown to Peace Day, let us plant the seeds for non-violence, justice and hope.