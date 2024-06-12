‘We Must Be United for Land’, Stresses Secretary-General, in Video Message for World Day to Combat Desertification, Drought

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the World Day to Combat Desertification, observed on 17 June:

The security, prosperity and health of billions of people rely on thriving lands supporting lives, livelihoods and ecosystems.

But we’re vandalizing the earth that sustains us. Every second, around four football fields of healthy land are degraded.

As the focus of this year’s World Day reminds us, we must be “United for Land”.

Governments, businesses, academics, communities and more must come together and act.

We know what we need to do: it’s set out clearly in the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

As we mark the thirtieth anniversary of the Convention, the world must dramatically pick up the pace of implementation, build momentum towards UNCCD [the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification] COP16 [sixteenth session of the Conference of the Parties] in Riyad, and ensure young people are heard in the negotiations.

Together, let’s sow the seeds for a thriving future — for nature and humanity.