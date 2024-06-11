Let Us Salute Seafarers ‘for Their Essential Work, Support Their Safety’, Says Secretary-General in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Day of the Seafarer, observed on 25 June:

The Day of the Seafarer is a time to celebrate and recognize the 2 million people around the world who operate the ships that carry more than 80 per cent of the volume of world trade.

Seafarers are vital in ensuring a seamless flow of essential goods that eventually make it into markets, homes and onto our tables. Without them, the world would not be able to transport the large quantities of commodities that societies require to survive.

But their own lives have been put on the line in the face of grave threats.

Attacks on international shipping routes and acts of piracy are unacceptable. Ships and seafarers must not be held hostage and hijacked. Seafarers should not be collateral victims in wider geopolitical conflicts.

Seafarers from across the globe provide a vital source of income to their families back home, while on long voyages at sea. Let us together salute them for their essential work and support their safety.