Global Coordination, Governance to Build, Safe, Inclusive Artificial Intelligence Accessible to All, Secretary-General Tells ‘AI for Good’ Summit

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the “AI for Good” Global Summit, in Geneva today:

I am happy to greet the AI for Good Summit.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing our world and our lives. And it can turbocharge sustainable development.

From bringing education and healthcare to remote areas, to helping farmers boost their crops… From designing sustainable housing and transportation to providing early warning for natural disasters… AI could be a game-changer for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

But transforming its potential into reality requires AI that reduces bias, misinformation and security threats — instead of aggravating them.

It also requires helping developing countries harness AI for themselves; connecting the unconnected; building capacity — on computing power, data and governance; and creating incentives for AI developers and deployers to share the benefits locally.

We need global coordination to build safe and inclusive AI that is accessible to all.

I wish to recognize the International Telecommunications Union’s early expertise on AI standards and thank you for convening this important meeting on AI for development. My Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence — who has met with many of your organizations — has identified key avenues to enhance AI governance.

It recommends an International Scientific Panel on AI that would conduct independent risk and opportunity assessments; a structured dialogue connecting governance initiatives and harmonizing standards across borders and sectors; and a big effort on capacity-building, with funding to meet the scale of the challenge.

September’s Summit of the Future will see agreement on a Global Digital Compact — an opportunity to lay the foundations of global AI governance.

I count on you to help build momentum around these ambitious solutions. Together, we can harness AI to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and leave no one behind.