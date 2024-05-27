World Summit on Information Society + 20 Forum ‘Vital Opportunity’ to Work towards Open, Safe Digital Future for All, Secretary-General Says in Video Message

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the World Summit on the Information Society + 20 Forum High-level Event, in Geneva today:

I am pleased to convey my warmest wishes as you gather for the twentieth anniversary of the World Summit on the Information Society.

And I would like to thank the International Telecommunication Union for their long-standing coordination of this work and for co-hosting this event with the Swiss Confederation.

Two decades ago, this Summit laid an important foundation for global digital cooperation that could stand the test of time.

Over the years, the World Summit on the Information Society has evolved to consider new challenges and opportunities in the digital space, supported by the commitment of 40 United Nations entities.

As we celebrate this milestone, we also recognize the challenges that lie ahead for our information society: bridging the digital divide, so that technology can accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals; ensuring information integrity in an era of deep-fakes and disinformation; and reinforcing the multi-stakeholder foundations of Internet governance.

Governments, civil society, the private sector, the technical community and academia all have a role to play.

This Forum represents a vital opportunity to consider the proposals of an ambitious Global Digital Compact and prepare for the Summit of the Future in September. Together, let us harness the benefits of the information society for an open, safe, inclusive and sustainable digital future.