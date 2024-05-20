Secretary-General Saddened by Death of Iran President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the death of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and their colleagues in a helicopter accident on 19 May.

The Secretary-General expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Government and people of Iran.