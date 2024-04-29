Secretary-General Calls for Peaceful, Inclusive, Transparent Process, ahead of Presidential Election in Chad

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Ahead of the first round of the presidential election in Chad on 6 May, the Secretary-General calls on all Chadian stakeholders to ensure a peaceful, inclusive, transparent and credible electoral process.

The Secretary-General encourages all political leaders to refrain from any acts or discourse that could undermine a peaceful process, to overcome any disagreements through dialogue and to address complaints that may arise through established legal channels.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue to support Chad in its effort to build a peaceful and prosperous future.