Secretary-General Deeply Concerned by Escalation in Tensions between Armed Actors in North Darfur, Sudan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the escalation in tensions between armed actors in El Fasher, North Darfur, an area already on the brink of famine.

There are alarming reports indicating that an attack on El Fasher may be imminent. Such an attack would be devastating for civilians in the city and could lead to an expansion of the conflict along intercommunal lines across the five Darfur states. El Fasher is a humanitarian hub for the United Nations that ensures life-saving assistance is distributed across the five Darfur states in accordance with needs.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate ceasefire and a durable cessation of hostilities. He also calls on the parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law to protect civilians and facilitate full and unrestricted humanitarian access to all areas in need.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting international mediation efforts and to working with all relevant stakeholders to help bring an end to the war. The Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, Ramtane Lamamra, is continuing his engagement to advance peace efforts in Sudan.