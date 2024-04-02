Secretary-General Condemns Attack on Diplomatic Premises of Iran in Damascus

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the attack on diplomatic premises of Iran in Damascus on 1 April, as well as the reported casualties.

The Secretary-General reaffirms that the principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel must be respected in all cases in accordance with international law.

He also reminds all parties to respect all their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, as applicable. He also repeats his calls on all concerned to avoid attacks that could harm civilians and damage civilian infrastructure.

The Secretary-General further calls on all concerned to exercise utmost restraint and avoid further escalation. He cautions that any miscalculation could lead to broader conflict in an already volatile region, with devastating consequences for civilians who are already seeing unprecedented suffering in Syria, Lebanon, the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the broader Middle East.