SG/SM/22174
Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Russian Federation
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow, in which at least 40 people were reportedly killed and over 100 others injured.
The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation. He wishes those injured a speedy recovery.