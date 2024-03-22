Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
SG/SM/22174

Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Russian Federation

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow, in which at least 40 people were reportedly killed and over 100 others injured.

The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation.  He wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

Russian Federation
