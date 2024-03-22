Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Large-Scale Missile, Drone Attacks by Russian Federation on Ukrainian Cities, Towns

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms today’s large-scale missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities and towns across the country, including against civilian, energy and other critical infrastructure. The attacks reportedly killed and injured many civilians and caused major damage, including to the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant in the Zaporizhzhia region, leaving more than 1 million Ukrainians without access to electricity and water in Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia.

The Secretary-General is appalled by the continued killing and destruction and once again underlines that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law. They are unacceptable and must end immediately.