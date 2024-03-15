As Conflicts Rage, Planet Heats Up, Safeguarding Global Water Supply, Managing Shared Resources Responsibly Key for Peace, Secretary-General Says in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Water Day, observed 22 March:

Action for water is action for peace. And today it is needed more than ever.

Our world is in turbulent waters. Conflicts are raging, inequality is rife, pollution and biodiversity loss are rampant, and, as humanity continues to burn fossil fuels, the climate crisis is accelerating with a deadly force — further threatening peace.

Our planet is heating up — seas are rising, rains patterns are changing, and river flows are shrinking. That is resulting in droughts in some regions, and floods and coastal erosion in others. Meanwhile, pollution and overconsumption are imperilling the availability of fresh, clean, accessible water on which all life depends. Dwindling supplies can increase competition and inflame tensions between people, communities, and countries. That is increasing the risk of conflict.

Water for peace is the theme of this year’s World Water Day. Achieving it relies on far greater cooperation. Today, 153 countries share water resources. Yet only 24 have reported cooperation agreements for all their shared water. We must accelerate efforts to work together across borders, and I urge all countries to join and implement the United Nations Water Convention — which promotes managing shared water resources sustainably.

Cooperating to safeguard water can power and sustain peace. Water stewardship can strengthen multilateralism and ties between communities and build resilience to climate disasters. It can also drive progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals — which are the foundation of peaceful societies — including by improving health, reducing poverty and inequality, and boosting food and water security.

Let’s commit to work together to make water a force for cooperation, harmony and stability, and so help to create a world of peace and prosperity for all.