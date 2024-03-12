Following Haiti Prime Minister’s Decision to Resign, Secretary-General Takes Note of Transitional Governance Agreement, Pledges UN Support

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the agreement reached on 11 March by Haitian stakeholders on a transitional governance arrangement, including the establishment of a Presidential Council and the appointment of an interim Prime Minister. He also takes note of Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s announcement that he would resign immediately upon the installation of a Transitional Presidential Council.

The Secretary-General expresses appreciation to CARICOM [Caribbean Community] and other international partners for facilitating a way forward to resolve Haiti’s political crisis and calls on all Haitian stakeholders to act responsibly and to take steps towards the implementation of the agreement in order to restore the country’s democratic institutions through peaceful, credible, participatory and inclusive elections. The United Nations, through its mission, will continue to support Haiti on its path towards elections.

The Secretary-General reiterates his unwavering solidarity with the people of Haiti who are in need of safety, shelter, food and medical care, and to live their lives in dignity.