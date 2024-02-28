Secretary-General Expresses Appreciation to All International, National Personnel in Sudan as Mission Completes Withdrawal

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) completes its withdrawal from Sudan on 29 February 2024. The Secretary-General reiterates his deep appreciation to all international and national UNITAMS personnel for their dedication and service to the people of Sudan throughout the Mission’s mandate.

A small team will remain in Port Sudan to oversee the Mission’s liquidation process, beginning on 1 March. The Secretary-General counts on the full cooperation of the Sudanese authorities to ensure this process is completed as smoothly and swiftly as possible.

The conflict that continues to rage in Sudan is further eroding the rule of law and protection of civilians, as well as jeopardizing the entire country and region. The Secretary-General calls on the conflict parties to lay down their weapons and commit to broad-based peace talks that lead to the resumption of a civilian-led democratic transition.

The United Nations is not leaving Sudan. It remains strongly committed to providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance and supporting the Sudanese people in their aspirations for a peaceful and secure future.

The Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, has commenced his work in support of mediation efforts, in coordination and close partnership with African and other international partners. These mediation efforts will complement the ongoing essential work of the United Nations country team on the ground, which includes providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance. Continued international support in that regard is of critical importance. The Secretary-General calls on the Sudanese authorities to continue their cooperation, including through facilitating the timely issuance of entry visas and the unhindered movement of United Nations personnel and partners in the country to deliver this much needed support.