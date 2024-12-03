Secretary-General appoints Dominika Krois of Poland Representative, Director of United Nations Office in Belgrade

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Dominika Krois of Poland as his new Representative and Director of the United Nations Office in Belgrade. Ms. Krois succeeds Mari Yamashita of Japan to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her contribution to the work of the Office during her tenure in this position.

As the Representative of the Secretary-General, Ms. Krois will oversee the Office’s activities in support of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) and relating to regional developments of special relevance to the work of the United Nations and UNMIK.

As a career diplomat, Ms. Krois brings to the position over 25 years of experience in international diplomacy, peace and security. Since 2019, Ms. Krois has served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Poland to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Vienna. In this capacity, she was the Chair of the Main Committee II of the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, Chair of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, Chair of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization Board and a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

Prior to this, she worked at the European External Action Service in Brussels and at the Delegation of the European Union to the International Organizations in Vienna. In her extensive work with the Polish Foreign Ministry, she has gained valuable experience with European Union-integration processes.

Ms. Krois completed a PhD and a master’s degree in law and administration at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland. She holds a post graduate diploma from the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna. She is fluent in English, French, German, Polish and Russian.