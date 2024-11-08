Secretary-General Appoints Leonard Zulu of Zimbabwe United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Leonard Zulu of Zimbabwe as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda, with the host Government’s approval, on 1 November.

Mr. Zulu has more than 20 years of experience in humanitarian action, development, peacebuilding, human rights, and the protection of refugees, asylum-seekers and stateless persons.

Prior to his appointment in Uganda, Mr. Zulu served as the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative in Afghanistan, where he led and coordinated the agency’s operations. Prior to that, he worked as UNHCR Representative for the South Africa Multi-Country Office (2020-2022) and Deputy Director of that Office (2019-2020). He also served in Kenya, Hungary, Serbia and Zimbabwe, as well as at UNHCR Headquarters in Geneva.

Mr. Zulu has a master’s degree in international law from Lund University (Sweden) and a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

Mr. Zulu is married and has three children.