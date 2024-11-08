Secretary-General Appoints Susan Ngongi Namondo of Cameroon United Nations Resident Coordinator in United Republic of Tanzania

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Susan Ngongi Namondo of Cameroon as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the United Republic of Tanzania, with the host Government’s approval, on 1 November 2024.

Most recently Ms. Ngongi Namondo served as the UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda from 2021-2024. Prior to that, she served as UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Eritrea from 2017-2021.

Before joining the Resident Coordinator System, she served as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Ghana (2013-2017) and Comoros (2010–2013), as well as in various positions as Emergency Programme Specialist in UNICEF.

Ms. Ngongi Namondo holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University, a master’s degree in animal health from the University of Reading, and two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Maryland in animal health and government and politics.

____________________

* This press release supersedes Press Release SG/A/2045 of 22 June 2021.