Secretary-General Appoints Coumba D. Sow of Senegal United Nations Resident Coordinator in Togo

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Coumba D. Sow of Senegal as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Togo, with the host Government’s approval, starting on 5 October.

Ms. Sow has 20 years of experience in development and humanitarian assistance. Previously she served as Representative for the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rwanda and in Djibouti, as FAO Coordinator of the Emergencies and Resilience for West Africa and the Sahel, and in other senior posts in the organization, including a position responsible for Africa in the Office of the FAO Director-General.

Her experience also includes working on agricultural and rural development policies in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

She holds a master’s degree in management of public policies from Sciences Po Paris, a postgraduate in agricultural economics at the University of London and Agroindustries in Montpellier.