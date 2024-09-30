Secretary-General Appoints Michaela Friberg-Storey of Sweden United Nations Resident Coordinator in Thailand

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Michaela Friberg-Storey of Sweden as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Thailand, with the host Government’s approval, starting today.

Ms. Friberg-Storey brings over 25 years of expertise in international humanitarian, development and peacebuilding. Prior, she served as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan. Before joining the UN, Ms. Friberg-Storey held senior management positions within the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and she served as Senior Adviser at the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She holds a postgraduate degree in humanitarian assistance from Uppsala University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Stockholm University.