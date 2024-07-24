Secretary-General Appoints Milbert Dongjoon Shin of United States Deputy Special Representative, United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Milbert Dongjoon Shin of the United States as his new Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). He succeeds Barrie Lynne Freeman of the United States, to whom the Secretary-General has expressed his gratitude for her dedicated service with UNMIK.

Mr. Shin brings to the position 30 years of wide-ranging experience in international peace and security, international law and human rights, including in the field. Since 2022, he has served as Chief of the Rule of Law and Security Institutions Section in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Prior to that, he was Chief of Legal and Analysis Strategy and Chief of Investigations in the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD) in Iraq. Previously, he was Chief of the Justice and Corrections Section in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). He has also served as Chief of the Political Affairs Section in the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), and earlier in his career, in UNMIK as Legal Adviser. In addition to his assignments with the United Nations, Mr. Shin worked with the United States Department of State in Washington, D.C., and was consultant to several multilateral and non-governmental organizations.

Mr. Shin has a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, in the United States, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in classics from Harvard College, also in the United States. He is fluent in English and French.