Secretary-General Appoints Noura Hamladji of Algeria Deputy Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Noura Hamladji of Algeria as Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The appointment has been made after consultation with the Conference of Parties through its Bureau. Ms. Hamladji succeeds Ovais Sarmad of India, to whom the Secretary-General and the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change are grateful for his dedicated service to United Nations climate change efforts.

Ms. Hamladji currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Administrator and Deputy Regional Director for Africa at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a position she assumed in 2018. She has devoted 25 years to public service and academia, of which 20 years have been in leadership and management roles with significant experience working on sustainable development, climate change, environmental protection, natural resource management, and poverty reduction in Asia, Africa, Middle East and North Africa, Europe and Central Asia. Prior to that, she served as Country Director for UNDP Libya, Deputy Resident Representative in Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste, and Assistant Resident Representative in Djibouti and Timor-Leste.

Ms. Hamladji holds a Doctor of Political Science from the European University Institute in Florence, Italy, and a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in political science and history of the Middle East from Sorbonne University in Paris, France. She speaks Arabic, English, French, and Portuguese.