Secretary-General Appoints Aminatou Sar of Senegal United Nations Resident Coordinator in Benin

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Aminatou Sar of Senegal as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Benin, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Sar, who takes up her post on 1 May, brings more than 16 years of experience in human rights, development and communications in national and regional offices and multi-country programmes.

Previously, she served with multiple international non-governmental organizations as PATH West Africa Hub Director and Senegal Country Director; with Plan International and Amnesty International, promoting child rights and human rights education across multiple countries in West, Central, Southern, and Eastern Africa.

A champion of women’s and girls’ rights, Ms. Sar holds a Higher Diploma from the University Cheikh Anta Diop in Dakar, Senegal.