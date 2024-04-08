Secretary-General Appoints Violet Kenyana Kakyomya of Uganda United Nations Resident Coordinator in Burundi

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Violet Kakyomya of Uganda as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Burundi, with the host Government’s approval, starting today.

Ms. Kakyomya brings more than 20 years of experience in development, peace building and humanitarian programming. She was formerly the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Chad.

Prior to that, she was United Nations Resident Coordinator in Madagascar and served as Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Guinea Bissau and Malawi. She also held several management positions with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Cameroon, the Republic of Congo and Mozambique.

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Kakyomya worked in her home country with non-governmental organizations, including Water Aid Uganda and the Uganda Community Based Association for Child Welfare.

Ms. Kakyomya holds a diploma in organizational leadership from Said Business School of the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, a master’s degree from the University of London, London School of Economics, as well as a bachelor’s degree from Makerere University in Uganda.