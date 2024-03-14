Secretary-General Appoints François Batalingaya of Rwanda United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Chad

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed François Batalingaya of Rwanda as the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Chad, with the host Government’s approval. His start date is tomorrow.

Mr. Batalingaya brings 30 years of experience in international development and humanitarian assistance. He currently serves as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Comoros. Prior to that, he was the Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs in the Central African Republic.

Before joining the United Nations, he worked with non-profit organizations in Kenya, Liberia, Mozambique, Senegal, Somalia, Uganda and the United States, including as Country Director of World Vision International, where he led the humanitarian, emergency and development work of the organization.

Mr. Batalingaya holds a doctorate in public health policy from Walden University, a post-graduate diploma in humanitarian assistance from Fordham University, and a master’s degree in public health from Tulane University.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1993 of 1 December 2020.