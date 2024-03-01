Secretary-General appoints Stephanie Koury of United States as Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs, United Nations Support Mission in Libya

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Stephanie Koury of the United States as Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs for Libya in the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

She succeeds Raisedon Zenenga of Zimbabwe, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedicated service in Libya.

Ms. Koury brings to the position more than 30 years of experience supporting political processes, peace talks and mediation in conflict and post-conflict settings, including in the Middle East and over 15 years with the United Nations in Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Most recently, she served as Director of Political Affairs in the United Nations Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

Prior to joining the United Nations, Ms. Koury worked as a research fellow at the School of Oriental and African Studies and with non-governmental organizations, including Search for Common Ground.

Ms. Koury holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from the University of Texas, United States. Ms. Koury speaks Arabic and English.