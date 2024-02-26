Secretary-General Appoints Edmond Mulet of Guatemala to Lead Review of United Nations Mission in Central African Republic

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Edmond Mulet of Guatemala to lead the Independent Strategic Review of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) mandated by Security Council resolution 2709 (2023).

Mr. Mulet most recently served as the Head of the Joint Investigative Mechanism, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) — United Nations Organization on chemical weapons in Syria in 2017. From 2015 to 2016, he served as Chef de Cabinet to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

He was Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations from 2007 to 2010, and again from 2011 through 2015. He also served as Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) between 2006 and 2007, and 2010 and 2011.

Prior to that, he was Guatemala’s Ambassador to the European Union and the United States. He was a member of Guatemala’s National Congress for 12 years, including one term as its President. In addition to his public service, he worked for many years as a journalist and as a legal counsellor in public institutions and in the private sector.

Mr. Mulet was educated in Guatemala, Canada, the United States and Switzerland. He is fluent in English, French and Spanish.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1728 of 27 April 2017.