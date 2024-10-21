Communiqué of Eighth African Union-United Nations Annual Conference, Held in Addis Ababa, 21 October

On 21 October, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres convened the eighth African Union-United Nations Annual Conference in Addis Ababa. They noted with deep concern the current state of peace and security globally, including armed conflicts and humanitarian crises, and in some cases profound disregard for international law and the shared principles of the two organizations.

The Chairperson and the Secretary-General reviewed progress in the implementation of the “Joint UN-AU Framework for Enhanced Partnership in Peace and Security”, the “AU-UN Framework for the Implementation of Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” and the “AU-UN Joint Framework on Human Rights”. They welcomed the progress made in the implementation of the three joint frameworks.

The Chairperson and the Secretary-General welcomed the convening of the High-Level Strategic Dialogue on Sustainable Development co-chaired by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, which seeks to advance strategic coordination and alignment within the context of the African Union-United Nations Framework for the Implementation of Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. They reiterated their commitment to deliver socioeconomic development and prosperity in line with Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda. They welcomed the formulation of the second Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063 and emphasized the need for the timely and effective implementation of the Plan, as well as a stronger working relationship between the African Union and the UN at the continental, regional and national level in its realization towards Africa’s accelerated socioeconomic transformation and development. In this regard, they saluted the decision of the AU-UN High-level Strategic Dialogue to engage the African Women Leaders Network to support the mainstreaming of gender throughout the AU-UN strategic coordination process. The Chairperson and the Secretary-General welcomed the progress made and called for the full operationalization of mechanisms of the five thematic “college–to–college” formations.

The Chairperson and the Secretary-General noted their concern that the absence of fiscal space in African countries to invest in sustainable development continues to undermine progress in the implementation of Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda and called on Member States to approach the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development with the level of ambition needed to achieve transformative results. They reaffirmed the commitment of the African Union and the United Nations to jointly advocate for urgent measures to generate fiscal space, such as the SDG Stimulus and the reform of the international financial architecture. They reaffirmed the readiness of the two organizations to jointly support African Member States in strengthening their domestic resource mobilization systems to ensure the long-term sustainability of financing for development, including the Global Africa Business Initiative convened by the UN Global Compact in collaboration with UN partner agencies.

The Annual Conference welcomed the African Union’s membership of the G20 and the commitment of the United Nations to work with and support the African Union in ensuring that Africa’s needs, interests and priorities are well articulated and take the centre-stage in the processes, agenda, deliberations and outcomes of the G20 meetings.

The Chairperson and the Secretary-General welcomed the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations on 22 September, noting that they open pathways to new possibilities and opportunities towards a more effective, inclusive, networked multilateral system that is better equipped to effectively respond to today’s and tomorrow’s political, economic, environmental and technological challenges. They called for urgent and concerted action to implement all agreed commitments.

The Annual Conference underscored the primacy of political solutions and the need to strengthen the capacities of both organizations in preventive diplomacy and mediation. The Annual Conference emphasized the imperative to prioritize good offices missions, and further strengthen collaboration between Africa Union and United Nations Special Representatives and Envoys deployed in various parts of the continent.

The Annual Conference welcomed the ongoing initiatives in promoting the women, peace and security and the youth, peace and security agendas, as well as protection of children in conflict situations. They reiterated the importance of consolidating and building on the gains made in promoting inclusive political processes through effective engagement and participation of women and the youth in peace processes at the technical, operational, decision-making and policymaking levels.

The Chairperson and the Secretary-General welcomed the ongoing elaboration of the Common African Position on Climate, Peace and Security, which would represent not only a global precedent, but also an important step for mitigation and adaptation strategies on the continent. They underscored the importance of the Common African Position both as a means of underscoring the effects of climate change on Africa’s peace, security and development efforts, and as a means to strengthen Africa’s calls for support in its sustainable development and for equity in the name of climate justice. In particular, the Annual Conference highlighted the risks posed by the aggravating water crisis across the continent and called for greater collaboration between the African Union and the UN to overcome the crisis. The Annual Conference also looked forward to the outcome of the ninth session of the Africa Regional Platform and the High-level Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction, scheduled for 21-24 October in Namibia, and in this context called for the accelerated development of early warning systems, to attain the goal of universal coverage by 2027.

The Chairperson and the Secretary-General welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council resolution 2719 (2023) which represents a significant milestone towards ensuring adequate, predictable and sustainable funding for African Union-led peace support operations. They further recognized that the resolution provides opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the two organizations in peace and security under Chapter VIII of the Charter of the United Nations, whilst ensuring that peace operations in general adapt to present-day realities. The Annual Conference endorsed the joint AU-UN road map on the operationalization of resolution 2719 (2023). The Annual Conference reaffirmed the preservation of the comparative advantages and complementarity of the African Union and the United Nations, based on their respective mandates, principles and shared objectives. It underscored the importance of the implementation of the resolution, whilst maintaining an integrated approach in addressing conflict situations comprehensively, by ensuring that capacities, systems, procedures and processes, as well as joint accountability and institutional readiness continue to be strengthened for the delivery and sustainment of African Union-led peace support operations deployed under resolution 2719 (2023).

The Annual Conference expressed grave concern about the stalled political transition processes in Burkina Faso, Gabon, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Sudan, and called for the timely and peaceful return to constitutional order in these countries. The Annual Conference also noted with concern the heightened instability and insecurity, as well as the shrinking civic space in the affected States. The Annual Conference recognized the importance of dialogue and collaboration between affected States and subregional, continental and global organizations in addressing the political, peace, security, development and human rights challenges.

The Chairperson and the Secretary-General considered the final report of the High-Level Independent Panel on Security and Development in the Sahel presented by the Chair of the Panel, former President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, and agreed to jointly take forward key recommendations through their respective organs and institutional mechanisms. The Annual Conference reaffirmed the commitment of the African Union and the United Nations to enhance their support in advancing democratic transitions in West Africa and the Sahel, working closely with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

On Libya, the Annual Conference welcomed efforts by the United Nations to foster inclusive political dialogue, including recent progress on the governance of the Central Bank. It took note of the persistent political stalemate and entrenched divisions in Libya, which continue to pose challenges for efforts to reunite the country and organize credible presidential and parliamentary elections to put in place unified, representative and legitimate Libyan institutions. The Annual Conference stressed that Libya’s sustainable peace and stability will only be realized through inclusive processes that will bring about legitimate governance and institutions; and in that regard, collective efforts, including of neighbours and international partners, must focus on supporting and encouraging the main Libyan leaders to take ownership of the political process, set aside personal interests and strive to reach political consensus in support for national reconciliation and the conduct of elections without further delays. The Conference expresses full support for the continued engagement of the African Union to promote national reconciliation through the adoption of the Charter on National Reconciliation.

The Annual Conference observed that geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa are becoming increasingly fragile and therefore noted the need for ever more coordinated preventive action and messaging by both organizations and partners on de-escalation and constructive engagement. On Somalia, the Annual Conference reiterated their close collaboration, including on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2748 (2024) to finalize the mission implementation plan for the African Union Peace and Security Council-endorsed African Union Stabilization and Support Mission in Somalia. It also reaffirmed the importance of sustained and full implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in Tigray, Ethiopia. On South Sudan, the Annual Conference agreed to enhance coordination of regional and international support for the process led by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and called on the Transitional Government to sustain momentum in discussions on an agreed updated roadmap and timeline and advance the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement. On Sudan, the Annual Conference expressed grave concerned about the further escalation of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. They urged the parties to immediately engage in genuine dialogue to reach a permanent ceasefire, while stressing that the protection of civilians should be guaranteed at all times and unhindered and sustained humanitarian access should be ensured. The African Union and the United Nations strongly condemned external interference in Sudan and urged these actors to stop the flow of arms in Sudan, which continues to fuel the conflict. They welcomed the efforts spearheaded by the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to support the transition to a fully democratic government that fulfils the aspirations of the Sudanese people. The Annual Conference also encouraged the good offices of the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Sudan and the African Union High-level Panel on Sudan and called for strengthened diplomatic push underpinned by the coordination and complementarity of initiatives. They welcomed the establishment of the African Union Peace and Security Council Presidential Ad Hoc Committee on Sudan and reaffirmed their commitment to support the Committee in executing its mandate.

On the Great Lakes region, the Annual Conference welcomed the 4 August ceasefire between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, which has contributed to a reduction in hostilities in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while expressing concern about the humanitarian situation in North Kivu and Ituri, where armed groups activities continue to affect civilians and impede activities of humanitarian workers. The Annual Conference commended African Union mediator President João Lourenço of Angola for his steadfast efforts through the Luanda process, and the efforts deployed under the auspices of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), including the deployment of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, aimed at restoring peace and security in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Annual Conference stressed that attaining sustainable peace calls for addressing the root causes, including through full implementation of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region, and in that regard, called for enhanced coordination of regional peace initiatives, including through the Quadripartite Process facilitated by the African Union.

The Annual Conference took note of the expiry of the terms of office of the African Union Commission Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson and Commissioners in early 2025. The Secretary-General took the opportunity to commend the African Union Commission leadership for the commitment and support to the partnership during their terms of office. He paid special tribute to Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat for his leadership of the African Union Commission over the last eight years.

The Chairperson and Secretary-General agreed to convene the Ninth African Union–United Nations Annual Conference in 2025 in New York at a mutually convenient date.