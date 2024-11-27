Resumed Thirty-Fourth Meeting of States Parties to United Nations Convention on Law of Sea, at Headquarters, 27 November

NEW YORK, 27 November (United Nations, Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (DOALOS), Office of Legal Affairs) — The resumed thirty-fourth Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, presided by Dunkan Laki Muhumuza (Uganda), was held at United Nations Headquarters on 27 November. The background press release can be found here: press.un.org/en/2024/sea2204.doc.htm.

The Meeting filled a vacancy in the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, by electing Ahmed Er Raji (Morocco) against a seat allocated to a member of the Commission from the Group of African States for a term of office commencing on the date of the election and ending on 15 June 2028.

The Meeting took note of the absence of nominations for the remaining vacant seat allocated to members from the Group of Eastern European States, which has remained vacant since 2015. The Meeting decided that, should the President of the Meeting receive information about potential candidates no less than 14 weeks prior to the commencement of the thirty-fifth Meeting, to be held from 23 to 27 June 2025, the Secretary-General would circulate a call for nominations with a view to conducting elections at that Meeting, with the deadline for nominations falling on 17 March 2025.

A more detailed account of the proceedings of the resumed thirty-fourth Meeting of States Parties will be included in the report of the Meeting, to be issued in due course as document SPLOS/34/15.

For further information on the Meeting, please see the website of the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs, at www.un.org/Depts/los/meeting_states_parties/resumedthirtyfourthmeetingstateparties.htm.