United Nations, Nippon Foundation Fellowship Mark 20 Years of Collaboration on Governance, Legal Expertise Addressing World’s Oceans, Law of Sea

NEW YORK, 25 November (Office of Legal Affairs) — This year marks 20 years of collaboration between the United Nations and The Nippon Foundation under the capacity-building project titled "Human Resources Development and Advancement of the Legal Order of the World’s Oceans". Launched in 2004, the project aims to enhance the capacity of Government officials and mid-level professionals, particularly from developing States, including least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States, in the field of ocean affairs and the law of the sea.

The project core goal is to equip participants with specialized knowledge and skills that enable them to contribute to their States' efforts in promoting sustainable ocean governance, including by addressing global ocean challenges and benefitting from opportunities. This includes developing expertise in ocean-related legal frameworks, with a focus on supporting the implementation of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and related international instruments, including the BBNJ Agreement [Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement] and SDGs [the Sustainable Development Goals]. Starting 20 years ago with the United Nations-Nippon Foundation (UNNF) Fellowship, the Project has since expanded to include a variety of fellowship programmes and training activities. Currently, the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs (DOALOS) delivers three key fellowship programmes: the UNNF Fellowship, the Strategic Needs Fellowship, and the Ocean Governance Fellowship for SIDS.

Additionally, the Division oversees the Alumni Programme, which now boasts almost 300 active members, ocean professionals who contribute to advancing sustainable ocean governance worldwide. Over the years, the Alumni Programme fostered continuing engagement and connections amongst alumni and with relevant stakeholders; promoted knowledge sharing and facilitated the exchange of expertise, best practices and experiences among alumni; and supported professional development, by providing opportunities for networking, collaboration and further professional development to ensure that alumni remain engaged in addressing ocean sustainability challenges and opportunities. In essence, the Alumni Programme continues to strengthen the impact of the Fellowships by ensuring ongoing collaboration and by mobilizing alumni to advance the objectives of sustainable ocean management, legal frameworks and international cooperation.

On 12 and 13 November, the Division hosted representatives from The Nippon Foundation for the Selection Committee for the 2025 cohort of UNNF Fellows. This was a valuable opportunity to reflect on the lasting impact of the collaboration, explore strategies to further strengthen future efforts, and begin planning activities to commemorate this significant milestone in the near future. This meeting also provided an opportunity for The Nippon Foundation to engage with current Strategic Needs and SIDS Fellows.

Selection of 2025 United Nations-Nippon Foundation Fellows

On 13 November, the Selection Committee for the United Nations-Nippon Foundation Fellowship announced the awarding of 14 fellowships for the 2025 cohort, comprising seven women and seven men from Algeria, Bangladesh, Brazil, Eritrea, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Indonesia, Kenya, Maldives, Nigeria, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Additionally, six reserve candidates were selected: two from Africa, three from Asia-Pacific and one from Latin America. This year’s selection brings the total number of fellowships awarded under the UNNF Programme to 228, from 85 developing States, with a gender distribution of 112 women and 116 men.

The 2025 Fellowship Programme will run from March to December 2025, starting with a first phase at DOALOS at United Nations Headquarters in New York, followed by a six-month placement at one of the Programme’s academic host institutions. More details about the 2025 selection are available on the UNNF Fellowship’s webpage.

As the United Nations-Nippon Foundation collaboration celebrates two decades of success, both Organizations remain committed to advancing ocean governance and the legal frameworks necessary to preserve and protect the world’s oceans for future generations.

United Nations-Nippon Foundation Capacity-Building Programmes

20 years of collaboration: The United Nations and The Nippon Foundation have collaborated for two decades under the project “Human Resources Development and Advancement of the Legal Order of the World’s Oceans” to enhance human capacity in ocean affairs and the law of the sea.

Primary objective: To equip Government officials and mid-level professionals, especially from developing States, with specialized knowledge and skills to contribute to their States' efforts in promoting sustainable ocean governance, including developing expertise in ocean-related legal frameworks, with a focus on supporting the implementation of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and related international instruments, including the BBNJ Agreement and the SDGs.

Programmes: The Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea currently implements three Fellowship Programmes and the Alumni Network.

The United Nations-Nippon Foundation Fellowship: A nine-month Programme for ocean professionals from across disciplines, implemented in two phases. Phase one consists of training at DOALOS. Phase two consists of a research stay at one of our prestigious academic host institutions, from a network of about 40 universities and research centres, where Fellows conduct independent research.

228 participants, representing 85 States, with a gender distribution of 112 women and 116 men.

40 academic host institutions in 17 countries.

A curriculum delivered during phase one at DOALOS, which includes 50 training sessions over the course of three months, covering various aspects of ocean affairs and the law of the sea, delivered by UN staff, including from various UN system organizations, and other experts. The Programme includes sessions on professional skills development, including oral communication and research skills.

Opportunities to observe ocean-related intergovernmental meetings at the United Nations include the BBNJ Preparatory Commission, the informal consultations of States Parties to the UN Fish Stocks Agreement; the Meeting of States Parties to the Law of the Sea Convention; the UN Open-Ended Informal Consultative Process on Ocean and Law of the Sea; and the events commemorating World Oceans Day.

An independent research project and an ocean governance matrix as main deliverables, plus assignments throughout phase one.

The Strategic Needs Fellowship: A four-month Programme specifically designed for Government officials from developing States, in particular least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States, working on ocean affairs and the law of the sea within their respective administrations. This Programme is conducted at DOALOS, where a tailored curriculum is delivered to address the participants' identified strategic needs.

47 participants, representing 39 States, with a gender distribution of 28 women and 19 men.

70 training sessions over the course of four months, covering various aspects of ocean affairs and the law of the sea, delivered by UN staff, including from various UN system organizations, as well as experts and practitioners from our esteemed academic host institutions and alumni. The Programme also includes sessions on professional skills development, including on multilateral negotiations.

A research paper addressing identified national needs, supported by a national ocean governance matrix, as the main deliverables, plus various assignments in preparation for scenario-based group discussions.

Opportunities to observe ocean-related intergovernmental meetings include the adoption of the General Assembly annual resolution on “Oceans and the Law of the Sea”.

The Ocean Governance Fellowship for SIDS: A three-month Programme conducted in DOALOS specifically designed for Government officials from SIDS, focusing on tailored sessions that address the unique challenges in relation to sustainable ocean governance faced by SIDS across all regions. The Programme also seeks to explore opportunities through group discussions with experts and practitioners, including many from SIDS.

10 participants, representing 9 States, with a gender distribution of 6 women and 4 men.

60 training sessions over the course of three months, covering various aspects of ocean affairs and the law of the sea, delivered by UN staff, including from UN specialized agencies, as well as experts and practitioners from SIDS and from our esteemed host institutions and alumni. The Programme also includes sessions on professional skills development, including on multilateral negotiations.

Around 10 interactive group discussions with a panel of experts and practitioners, focusing on the vulnerabilities of, and opportunities for, SIDS in specific aspects of the law of the sea and ocean affairs, incorporating diverse regional perspectives.

A research paper addressing the identified national challenges upon application and/or a national ocean governance matrix on two sectors, as the main deliverables, plus various assignments in preparation for group discussions.

The Alumni Programme: A network of almost 300 ocean professionals contributing their expertise to sustainable ocean governance globally.

14 alumni meetings organized across various regions of the world, since 2009.

For additional details, please visit the United Nations-Nippon Foundation Capacity-Building Programmes webpage.