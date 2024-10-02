Publication on Marine Geospatial Information Management Now Available

NEW YORK, 2 October (Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea) ― A General Assembly-mandated publication on marine geospatial information management has been released by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs.

This publication — available on the website of the Division at https://www.un.org/Depts/los/doalos_publications/doalos_publications.htm#MarineGeospatialInformationManagement — has been prepared by the Division on the basis of contributions by a Group of Experts nominated by Member States and intergovernmental organizations. Responding to a request contained in General Assembly resolution 77/248 of 30 December 2022 on oceans and the law of the sea, the publication raises awareness and promotes a better understanding of the role that well-structured infrastructure and systems for integrated marine geospatial information management can play towards sustainable oceans for people and the planet.

Such geospatial information management infrastructure and systems would be populated with reliable, standardized, real-time, good-quality marine geospatial data. This data would be interoperable and accessible to improve the understanding of the various challenges related to the sustainable development of the ocean and enable cross-sectoral and multidisciplinary research, policy development, decision-making and strategic actions, including developing proper risk mitigation strategies.

The publication recommends three initiatives to consider when aiming to establish and maintain standardized geospatial data and information management practices: (1) schedule of detailed publications on thematic topics; (2) catalog of the marine geospatial data and information landscape, and the responsibilities of intergovernmental organizations; and (3) survey of intergovernmental organizations to document the maturity of existing marine geospatial data and information management initiatives and to seek the identification of thematic areas for priority action. It is available in English, French and Spanish.