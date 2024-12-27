Security Council Committee on Libya Discusses Interim Report of Panel of Experts

On 7 June 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya held informal consultations to consider the interim report of its Panel of Experts, pursuant to paragraph 18 of resolution 2701 (2023).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Coordinator of the Panel. Committee members and the Panel of Experts had an interactive discussion following the presentation, as well as received an update by the Chair under other matters.

Committee members also discussed the four recommendations contained in the Panel’s interim report and the Committee is currently considering follow-up action.