Security Council Press Statement on Haiti

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States):

The members of the Security Council reiterated their deep concern over the ongoing and deteriorating political, economic, security, human rights, humanitarian and acute food insecurity and nutrition crises in Haiti, as well as restrictions on humanitarian access, and reaffirmed the commitment of the international community to continue to support the people of Haiti. They strongly condemned the continued gang violence, including reports that an armed gang has killed at least 184 people between 6 and 8 December in the Wharf Jérémie neighbourhood in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the continued destabilizing criminal activities of armed gangs and stressed the need for the international community to redouble its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the population and to support the Haitian National Police, including building its capacity to restore law and order through the Multinational Security Support Mission.

The members of the Security Council underscored the unanimous adoption of resolution 2751 (2024), in which it expressed gratitude for Kenyan leadership of the Mission, welcomed the deployment of the Mission to Haiti and further welcomed both the offers to participate made by several Member States, as well as the financial contributions to support Mission operations. They stressed the need to create security conditions conducive to an inclusive political process and free and fair elections in Haiti and encouraged the Mission to accelerate its deployment, as well as additional voluntary contributions and support for the Mission.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong condemnation of the increasing violence, criminal activities, mass displacement of persons and human-rights abuses that undermine the peace, stability and security of Haiti and the region, including kidnappings, sexual and gender-based violence — particularly against women and girls — trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants, homicides and unlawful killings by armed gangs and criminal networks. They called for an end to the escalating violence with severe humanitarian consequences, including rising acute food insecurity, and to allow for safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian access.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong condemnation and deep concern over the serious gravity and rising numbers of abuses committed against children in Haiti. They recalled the importance of ensuring the protection of children and urged all actors — especially gangs and criminal networks — to immediately end and prevent all abuses against children, including those involving killing and maiming, recruitment and use, rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence — particularly against girls — attacks on schools and hospitals, abduction and denial of humanitarian access. They further stressed the need to prevent recruitment of children and support reintegration programmes to provide economic and social alternatives to vulnerable youth.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern on the slow progress on Haiti’s road map for restoring democratic institutions. They emphasized the importance of urgent progress in the political transition and urged all political actors to engage constructively to facilitate and progress the holding of free and fair legislative and presidential elections — with the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and the engagement of youth, civil society and other relevant stakeholders — and restore democratic institutions as soon as possible. They acknowledged the efforts of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) and the key role of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in this regard.

The members of the Security Council underscored the unanimous adoption of resolution 2752 (2024), in which it expands the scope of the arms embargo on Haiti. They expressed grave concern at the continued illicit flow of arms and ammunition to Haiti that remains a key factor of instability and violence, and reiterated their demand for Member States to take necessary measures to implement the arms embargo in accordance with resolution 2699 (2023), resolution 2700 (2023) and resolution 2752 (2024), and their readiness to explore ways to monitor and strengthen the implementation of the arms embargo. They also reiterated the Council’s call for the perpetrators of these abhorrent acts to be brought to justice and emphasized the Council’s role in placing and enhancing sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for, or complicit in, actions that threaten the peace, security or stability of Haiti in accordance with resolutions 2653 (2022), 2700 (2023) and 2752 (2024).

The members of the Security Council took note of the letter dated 29 November 2024 from the President of the Security Council to the Secretary-General (document S/2024/868) requesting a comprehensive assessment of the current Haiti context and ongoing UN and international efforts, with a full range of options for the possible role that the UN can play. They reiterated their continued solidarity with the people of Haiti and support for an integrated approach among Haitian stakeholders, regional countries and organizations and the international community — including the UN — in order to address the current challenges in Haiti.