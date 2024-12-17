Security Council Press Statement on Adoption of Revised Presidential Note 507 (S/2024/507)

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States):

On 13 December 2024, the Security Council adopted a note by the President concerning the improvement of the working methods of the Council. The note is the product of intensive work on the part of the Security Council’s Informal Working Group on Documentation and Other Procedural Questions during the year of 2024. It builds on previous efforts by the Council to document its working methods, enhance its efficiency and transparency as well as interaction and dialogue with non-Council members and bodies by updating presidential note 507, last revised in 2017 (document S/2017/507). The members of the Security Council have been actively engaged in these efforts, and the open debate in March 2024 on this issue made an important contribution to the revision of note 507.

The members of the Security Council have committed themselves to implementing the measures set out in the note. The note contains, among others, the following revisions:

The revised note incorporates, while avoiding duplications, the Council’s agreements in 15 other presidential notes on the working methods of the Council adopted after the issuance of note 507 in August 2017, including the most recent note S/2023/945 concerning penholdership. The title and structure of Section VII (Outcome documents) has been adjusted to incorporate the note on penholdership.

In Section IV (Briefings in meetings and informal consultations), Council members noted the value of hearing the perspectives of a variety of briefers, in accordance with Rule 39 of the Provisional Rules of Procedure. Council members were also encouraged to implement good practices to mitigate risks and threats of reprisals to ensure the full, safe and meaningful participation of briefers.

In Sections VI (Intra-Council cooperation and consultation) and XIII (Incoming elected members), Council members acknowledged the principle of full access to relevant documents for all members of the Security Council and outlined the procedure regarding requests for access.

In Section IX (Dialogue with non-Council members and bodies), the importance of strengthening collaboration with the Peacebuilding Commission was reaffirmed and the significance of specific, strategic, timely and targeted advice by the latter was emphasized.

In Section XII (Annual report of the Security Council to the General Assembly), it was agreed that the special reports on the use of the veto would be included in Part I of the annual report.

The members of the Security Council will continue to consider ways to improve the working methods of the Council in its regular work, including through the Informal Working Group on Documentation and Other Procedural Questions.