Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2762 (2024), Security Council Retains Al-Shabaab Sanctions until Further Review

The Security Council today extended its authorization for Member States to intercept vessels transporting banned items to and from Somalia, including illegal arms imports and charcoal exports, until 28 February 2025 — a short-term renewal to provide members with additional time to discuss “the best shape” of the sanctions regime amid the ongoing United Nations drawdown in Somalia.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2762 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2762(2024)), the 15-member Council also renewed until 31 March 2025 the mandate of the Panel of Experts which monitors implementation of sanctions against Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

The sanctions measures were initially set out in paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 2182 (2014) and expanded by paragraph 5 of resolution 2607 (2021), as most recently renewed by paragraph 23 of resolution 2713 (2023). Under these provisions, Member States have been allowed to inspect, in Somali territorial waters, vessels they have reasonable grounds to believe are carrying banned items, including charcoal, weapons or military equipment, and improvised explosive device components. Member States have also been authorized to seize and dispose of any such items identified in inspections.

Somalia is undergoing a critical period in its security transition. Speaking before the vote, the representative of the United Kingdom recalled that in October, the Council endorsed United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) taking over responsibilities from United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and beginning its transition to a United Nations country team. The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) is due to be replaced by its successor mission, the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) at the start of next year, she said.

“The text we have tabled for adoption today provides stability for the functioning of the Al-Shabaab sanctions regime, maintaining the current provisions until the end of February,” she said. The United Kingdom looks forward to consulting stakeholders in the coming weeks to consider the best shape of this vital regime, ensuring it supports our collective effort to degrade the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, she added.

NEW – Follow real-time meetings coverage on our LIVE blog.