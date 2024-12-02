Security Council ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends Three Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 2 December 2024, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and/or underline in the entries below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.278 Name: 1: MUTHANNA 2: HARITH 3: SALMAN AL-DARI 4: AL-DARI na

Name (original script): مثنى حارث سلمان الضاري

Title: Doctor Designation: na DOB: 16 Jun. 1969 POB: Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Dr. Muthanna Al Dari b) Muthana Harith Al Dari c) Muthanna Harith Sulayman Al-Dari d) Muthanna Harith Sulayman Al-Dhari e) Muthanna Hareth Al-Dhari f) Muthana Haris Al-Dhari g) Doctor Muthanna Harith Sulayman Al Dari Al-Zawba' h) Muthanna Harith Sulayman Al-Dari Al-Zobai i) Muthanna Harith Sulayman Al-Dari al-Zawba'i j) Muthanna Hareth al-Dari k) Muthana Haris al-Dari l) Doctor Muthanna al-Dari m) Dr. Muthanna Harith al-Dari al-Zowbai Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: Ration card number: 1729765 Address: a) Amman, Jordan b) Khan Dari, Iraq (previous) c) Asas Village, Abu Ghurayb, Iraq (previous) d) Egypt (previous) Listed on: 25 Mar. 2010 ( amended on 10 Dec. 2015, 6 Dec. 2019, 30 Oct. 2023, 2 Dec.2024 ) Other information: Mother’s name: Heba Khamis Dari. Father’s name: Harith bin Salman Al-Dari bin Mahmud al-Shammari. Provided operational guidance financial support and other services to or in support of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115). He is the head of the political department of the Association of Muslim Scholars in Iraq. Involved in oil smuggling. Wanted by the Iraqi security forces. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 30 October 2023. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.337 Name: 1: MAYSAR ALI 2: MUSA 3: ABDALLAH 4: AL-JUBURI

Title: Amir Designation: na DOB: a) 1 Jun. 1976 b) 1976 POB: a) Al-Shura, Mosul, Iraq b) Hararah, Ninawa Province, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Muyassir al-Jiburi b) Muyassir Harara c) Muyassir al-Shammari d) Muhammad Khalid Hassan Low quality a.k.a.: a) Al-Shammari b) Mus'ab al-Qahtani c) Abu Maria al-Qatani d) Abu Umar Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 ( amended on 6 Dec. 2019, 30 Oct. 2023, 2 Dec. 2024 ) Other information: Sharia amir of Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137) as of early 2014. Reportedly died in the Syrian Arab Republic on 2 April 2024 , Mother’s name: Subhah Muhammad Sayf. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 30 October 2023. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.411 Name: 1: SALIM 2: MUSTAFA 3: MUHAMMAD 4: AL-MANSUR

Name (original script): سالم مصطفى محمد ال منصور

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 20 Feb. 1962 b) 1959 POB: Baghdad, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Salim Mustafa Muhammad Mansur Al-Ifri b) Saleem Al-Ifri c) Salim Mansur Mustafa d) Salim Mansur e) Hajji Salim Al-Shaklar Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: Iraq number A6489694, issued on 2 Sep. 2013 (expires on 31 Aug. 2021; name in Arabic script: سالم مصطفى محمد ال منصور) National identification no: a) Iraq national identification card 00813602, issued on 18 Sep. 2011 (name in Arabic script: سالم مصطفى محمد ال منصور) b) Iraq Certificate of Iraqi Nationality 300397, issued on 25 Jun. 2013 (name in Arabic script: سالم مصطفى محمد) Address: a) 17 Tamoz, Mosul, Iraq (previous address) b) Tel Afar – Al-Saad, Mosul, Iraq (previous address) Listed on: 6 Mar. 2018 ( amended on 30 Oct. 2023, 2 Dec. 2024 ) Other information: Finance “emir” for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Mother’s name: Khadijah Mustafa Salih , Held in detention by the Iraqi intelligence service since 2019 and has been sentenced to death, Physical description: hair colour: black; eye colour: honey; height: 170 cm. Speaks Arabic. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 30 October 2023. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.