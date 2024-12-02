Security Council 2140 Committee Condemns International Humanitarian Law, International Human Rights Law Violations in Yemen

Following consideration of a recommendation contained in the 2024 final report of the Panel of Experts on Yemen, submitted in accordance with paragraph 3 of resolution 2707 (2023), the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) agreed to take a follow-up action in relation to the recommendation.

In that connection, the Committee condemns international humanitarian law and international human rights law violations in Yemen and urges all stakeholders to actively engage in, and support, the efforts to protect humanitarian operations and humanitarian personnel.