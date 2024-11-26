Security Council Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 2653 concerning Haiti Convenes Briefing to Member States in Connection with Final Panel of Experts Report

On 11 November 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti held a briefing to Member States during which the Panel of Experts briefed on its final report dated 29 September 2024 (S/2024/704).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s final report, as well as updates on significant developments that took place since the publication of the report. The Coordinator informed that during the current mandate the Panel was able to visit Haiti twice, as well as several other countries in the region. The Coordinator further noted that Haiti continued to be afflicted by alarming levels of violence, not only in Port-au-Prince, but also in the Artibonite, Nippes and Central departments, and that the whole country is now on a state of emergency.

The Permanent Representative of Haiti and several Member States shared views on the final report of the Panel of Experts and conveyed information on their efforts to implement the measures set out in the relevant Council resolutions concerning the sanctions regime in Haiti, including resolutions 2653 (2022), 2699 (2023), 2700 (2023) and 2752 (2024). Several Member States highlighted the importance of expanding the 2653 Sanctions List and called for the effective implementation, by all Members States, of the sanctions measures, including the arms embargo.