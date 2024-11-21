Security Council 2653 Committee concerning Haiti Receives Briefing on Behalf of Emergency Relief Coordinator in Pursuance of Resolution 2664 (2022)

On 8 November 2024, in pursuance of paragraph 5 of resolution 2664 (2022), a representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), on behalf of the Emergency Relief Coordinator, briefed the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti on the delivery of life-saving assistance and other activities that support essential human needs in Haiti.

Members of the Committee thanked the representative for the briefing delivered on behalf of the Emergency Relief Coordinator and expressed support for the work of OCHA in Haiti.